Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

Long build up was seen in Eicher Motors Futures on Thursday, where the open interest rose by 2 per cent while the share price gained 1.86 per cent

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Eicher Motor share price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BULL SPREAD Strategy on EICHER MOTORS

 
Buy EICHER MOTORS (June 26 expiry) 5,500 CALL at ₹58 & simultaneously sell 5,600 CALL at ₹25₹
 
Lot Size: 175
 
Cost of strategy: ₹33 (₹5,775 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: ₹11,725 if EICHER MOTORS share price closes at or above ₹5,600 on June 26
expiry

Also Read

Share Market

F&O: Here's a 'Bear Spread' for Nifty MidCap as it drops below 5, 20-DEMA

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Analysis: Can crude oil prices rally more as Israel-Iran war escalates?

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Markets

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

markets

Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns

 
Breakeven Point: ₹5,533
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.03
 
Approx margin required: ₹34,000
 
Rationale:
 
>> Long build up was seen in Eicher Motors Futures on Thursday, where the open interest rose by 2 per cent while the share price gained 1.86 per cent.
 
 
>> The short-term trend of Eicher Motors stock is strong as the stock price is placed above its 5,11, and 20 day EMA.
 
>> Eicher Motor share price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart with higher volumes.
 
>> RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
   
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  ALSO READ: F&O: Here's a 'Bear Spread' for Nifty MidCap as it drops below 5, 20-DEMA
 
====================
Disclaimer:  Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

Valuations, fresh equity supply key risk to Indian stock market: Chris Wood

PremiumCLSA, Morgan Stanley turn cautious on Indian IT stocks

CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

ipo market listing share market

Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

PremiumFPI

FMCG, power and consumer durables stocks bore brunt of FPI selling

PremiumSebi

Sebi to unbundle clearing and trading fees to boost transparency

Topics : Stock calls The Smart Investor Markets Eicher Motors Eicher Motors shares F&O Strategies F&O stock derivatives trading Derivatives strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon