NSE says investor accounts exceed 230 million; unique users at 118 mn

NSE reports over 230 million trading accounts with Maharashtra leading by share, while unique registered investors touch 118 million as of July 28

Together, these five states make up nearly half of all investor accounts, and the top 10 states comprise about three-fourths of the national total.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said the total number of trading accounts on its platform has surpassed 230 million. The latest 10 million additions have occurred in just three months.
 
Meanwhile, unique registered investors have reached 118 million as of July 28, said NSE. An investor may hold accounts with multiple brokers and therefore can have multiple trading accounts.
 
Maharashtra remains the leading state, accounting for nearly 40 million investor accounts (17 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh (25 million, 11 per cent), Gujarat (over 20 million, 9 per cent), and both West Bengal and Rajasthan (each with over 13 million, 6 per cent).
 
 
Together, these five states make up nearly half of all investor accounts, and the top 10 states comprise about three-fourths of the national total.
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

