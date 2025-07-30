Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / New India Assurance shares jump 15% post Q1 earnings; details here

New India Assurance shares jump 15% post Q1 earnings; details here

On Wednesday, shares of New India Assurance closed at ₹202.62, up 16.77% on the National Stock Exchange.

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, experienced a double-digit rise of over 68 per cent to ₹392 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New India Assurance share price today: Shares of insurance player, New India Assurance Company, jumped over 15 per cent on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹202.50 per share. 
 
On Wednesday, shares of New India Assurance closed at ₹202.62, up 16.77 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 settled at 24,855.05, up by 0.14 per cent or 33 points. Around 82 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

Why New India Assurance shares were buzzing in trade today?

The heavy buying on the counter came after the insurance company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, experienced a double-digit rise of over 68 per cent to ₹392 crore as against ₹232 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's gross written premium (GWP) increased 13 per cent to ₹13,334 crore from ₹11,788 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The insurance player's combined ratio for the quarter remained largely flat at 116.16 per cent in Q1FY26, slightly up from 116.13 per cent recorded in the same period of the last financial year.
 
New India Assurance's overall assets under management (AUM) for the quarter under review stood at ₹1.008 trillion, up from ₹98,769 crore recorded in the same period of the last financial year. 

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Iron & steel products stock zooms over 1100% in 25 months. Do you own?

share market stock market trading

Smallcap NBFC stock falls 10% in 2 days; should you buy the dip?

power, electricity, power grid, power tariff,

What's behind Hitachi Energy India 8% rally? Market cap nears ₹1 trillion

Varun beverages

Varun Beverages shares rise 10% in 2 days post Q2 results; upside left?premium

NTPC

NTPC shares gain 2% following Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

 
"Our market share as per the GI council statistics for the period increased from 14.65 per cent to 15.51 per cent. The healthy growth rate in domestic business was despite a lower growth in Motor LOB, where we have taken a more cautious approach considering the current competitive intensity," said Girija Subramanian, chairperson and managing director of the company.
 
"Our focus for the remainder of FY26 will remain on further enhancing profitability, with a strong emphasis on launching innovative products aimed at the retail and MSME segments," she added.

About New India Assurance Company

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is the largest general insurance company in India in terms of net worth, domestic gross direct premium and number of branches. The company was initially incorporated on July 23, 1919, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It offers a diversified portfolio of insurance products, including fire insurance, marine insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance and health insurance.

More From This Section

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 144 pts, Nifty at 24,855; IT, FMCG, pharma see buying

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers IPO fully booked on Day 1, QIBs lead demand; GMP 29%

ITC

ITC to release Q1 results this week; check estimates, date, other details

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street yet to resume F&O trade; market vigilance up: Sebi chief

360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Who should invest?

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks New India Assurance Company Markets Insurance Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon