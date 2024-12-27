Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 01:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green Energy up 6% as commercial operation begins at Solar PV Project

NTPC Green Energy up 6% as commercial operation begins at Solar PV Project

NTPC Green Energy share price rose after the company on Friday declared its commercial operation of first part capacity of 37.5 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of NTPC Green Energy surged 5.79 per cent at Rs 133.35 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. NTPC Green Energy share price rose after the company on Friday declared its commercial operation of first part capacity of 37.5 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat.
 
“We wish to inform you that on the basis of certificate dated 26.12.2024 issued by Gujarat Energy Development Agency, first part capacity of 37.5 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat awarded under GUVNL/500 MW/Solar (Phase XI) tender, of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited) is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 21.12.2024,” the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
 
Earlier on Thursday, the company’s shareholder lock-in period ended. A lock-in period is a set time period during which an investment cannot be withdrawn, sold, or redeemed.
 
This development has made 18.3 crore shares, representing 2 per cent of the company’s outstanding equity, eligible for trading.  
 
It is important to note that the expiry of the lock-in period does not necessarily imply that all these shares will be sold in the open market; it only allows them to be traded.  

Also Read

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra gains 3% after Motilal Oswal raises target price with 'Buy'

Dr Reddy’s up 15% in December; sets for biggest monthly gain since Sep 2020

Dr Reddy's up 15% in Dec so far; set for biggest monthly gain since Sep'20

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

NMDC share price slips 7% in 6 days; trades ex-date for 1:2 bonus issue

equity trading volumes, share market

EFC's board okays 1:1 bonus issue, share capital alteration; stock up 4%

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank up 4% on plans to sell off Rs 1,573-cr of microfinance loans

 
The next three month lock-in period for NTPC Green Energy will expire on February 24, 2025. At that time, an additional 18.3 crore shares, accounting for another 2 per cent of the company’s outstanding equity, will also become eligible for trade. 
 
The shares of NTPC Green Energy got listed on BSE, NSE on November 27, 2024. Since then, the stock has delivered 20 per cent return to investors over its issue price of Rs 108. 
 
NTPC Green Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the 'Maharatna' NTPC, India's leading non-hydro renewable energy public sector company. As of September 30, 2024, the company had an operational capacity of 3,320 MW, including 3,220 MW of solar projects and 100 MW of wind projects spread across six states. The company generates revenue by selling solar and wind power to Indian government agencies and public utilities under Power Purchase Agreements.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.09 trillion. At 1:04 PM; the shares of the company were trading 2.78 per cent higher at Rs 129.55 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 78,749.65 level. 
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,750; Nifty at 23,850; Auto, Pharma, Financials gain

IPO

Will India's IPO market scale new heights in 2025? Experts predict this

PremiumManmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, peerless policymaker who transformed equity markets

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concord Enviro share list at 19% premium on BSE; misses IPO GMP trend

Akums Drugs

Akums Drugs hits 10% upper circuit; gains 12% in two days; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon