Only 2% of finfluencers Sebi-registered, yet 33% give stock recommendations

Despite only 2 per cent of them being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a staggering 33 per cent provide explicit stock recommendations

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

A study by the CFA Institute has raised concerns about the growing influence of financial influencers, or "finfluencers," on investment decisions.
 
Despite only 2 per cent of them being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a staggering 33 per cent provide explicit stock recommendations.
 
This underscores the lack of regulation and accountability, especially considering that 63 per cent of finfluencers fail to adequately disclose sponsorships or financial affiliations.
 
The study also raises serious questions about conflicts of interest and the potential for investors to be misled.
 
According to Arati Porwal, country head of CFA Institute – India, "Investors must remain vigilant, seek investment guidance from Sebi-registered advisors, and evaluate the credentials of the influencers they follow."
 
 
The report highlights the need for stronger certification standards, increased transparency from social media platforms, and addressing regulatory gaps. It also notes that 8 per cent of investors reported being duped by finfluencer advice, with those over 40 being more vulnerable.
 
Interestingly, investors aged 26-30 consider the number of followers a key parameter for trust. However, more than half of investors who deemed an influencer's registration status extremely important were unaware of their actual registration status.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

