Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Open offers highest since 2008 as acquisition, takeover attempts surge

Open offers highest since 2008 as acquisition, takeover attempts surge

Most open offers are for a minimum of an additional stake of 26 per cent and allow public shareholders an exit after the acquisition

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions
premium

Open offers surged to a 17-year high in 2025, with 121 takeover-triggered bids as private equity and strategic buyers chased control in Indian companies. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Open offers this calendar year, following attempts at acquisition and takeover, came in at more than two a week. 
There were 121 such open offers to acquire additional shares following a substantial acquisition or change of control, shows the data compiled by primedatabase.com. 
This is the highest in 17 years and the second-highest since 1997 (the data is available since that year). The previous high was in 2008, which saw 133 open offers. 
In terms of value, the offer — of ₹41,443.95 crore this year — is the third-highest on record, with 2013 (₹47,473.77 crore) and 2022
Topics : Open offers Torrent Pharmaceuticals Fortis Healthcare
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon