Open offers highest since 2008 as acquisition, takeover attempts surge

Open offers this calendar year, following attempts at acquisition and takeover, came in at more than two a week.

There were 121 such open offers to acquire additional shares following a substantial acquisition or change of control, shows the data compiled by primedatabase.com

This is the highest in 17 years and the second-highest since 1997 (the data is available since that year). The previous high was in 2008, which saw 133 open offers.

In terms of value, the offer — of ₹41,443.95 crore this year — is the third-highest on record, with 2013 (₹47,473.77 crore) and 2022