Orient Cement tanks 18%, sharpest intra-day fall since March 20; here's why

Orient Cement tanks 18%, sharpest intra-day fall since March 20; here's why

Till 11:46 AM; a combined 6.03 million shares representing 3 per cent of total equity of Orient Cement changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

stock market trading

Orient Cement stock sees biggest intra-day fall since March 2020 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Share price of Orient Cement today

 
Shares of Orient Cement tanked 18 per cent to ₹250 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of this smallcap cement & cement products company recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in over five years. Earlier, on March 23, 2020, the stock price of Orient Cement had plunged 20 per cent.
 
Since June 9, in the past eight trading days, the market price of Orient Cement has slipped 29 per cent after closure of open offer made by Ambuja Cements.
 
At 11:46 AM; Orient Cement was quoting 17.6 per cent lower at ₹250.95, as compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 6.03 million shares representing 3 per cent of total equity of Orient Cement changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 

Open offer by Ambuja Cements

 
Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement for an equity value of ₹8,100 crore, a strategic step aimed at surpassing 100 MTPA in operational capacity. This acquisition includes a 46.6 per cent stake in Orient Cement, acquired from its current promoters and certain public shareholders, all funded through internal accruals. 
 
Ambuja Cements completed the acquisition of 95.87 million equity shares constituting 46.66 per cent of the existing share capital of Orient Cement on April 22, 2025.

Ambuja Cements, thereafter, made an open offer to acquire 53.4 million equity shares constituting 26 per cent of expanded share capital at a price of ₹395.40 per equity share from the public shareholders of the Orient Cement under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
 
The open offer by Ambuja Cements to acquire shares of Orient Cement concluded on June 9, 2025. As per letter of offer, the tendering period for the offer ran from May 27, 2025, to June 9, 2025.
 

About Orient Cement

 
Orient Cement, founded in 1979, as a Division of Orient Paper and Industries, was demerged and its equity shares were listed on stock exchanges in 2012, and since then it has emerged as one of the most respected cement manufacturers in India. The company is primarily engaged in cement manufacturing and selling, and it has a presence in various states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

