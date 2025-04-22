Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ambuja Cements finishes acquisition of 37.8% stake in Orient Cement

Ambuja Cements finishes acquisition of 37.8% stake in Orient Cement

With this, the total shareholding of Ambuja Cements in OCL has gone up to 46.66 per cent, as it has also acquired 1.82 crore share representing 8.87 per cent from public shareholders of OCL

Ambuja Cements

Last October, Ambuja Cements had announced to acquire OCL at a valuation of Rs 8,100 crore as part of its expansion drive. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements has completed the acquisition of 37.8 per cent promoters' stake of CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) and has become a promoter.

With this, the total shareholding of Ambuja Cements in OCL has gone up to 46.66 per cent, as it has also acquired 1.82 crore share representing 8.87 per cent from public shareholders of OCL.

"Ambuja has completed the acquisition of 7,76,49,413 equity shares (representing 37.79 per cent of equity share capital) of the company from the promoter group," said a regulatory filing from OCL.

Pursuant to the acquisitions from the promoter group and public shareholders, Ambuja has acquired sole control of OCL and has become the promoter of the company, it added.

 

Last October, Ambuja Cements had announced to acquire OCL at a valuation of Rs 8,100 crore as part of its expansion drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hcltech

HCLTech cautious on FY26 guidance, says tariffs will affect all sectors

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola Electric transitioning to retail model from warehouse model amid row

Adani Group

Operation Zeppelin: The inside story of how Adani went after Hindenburg

Gensol Engineering

PFC reports Gensol Engineering's forged documents to Economic Offences Wing

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech CEO signals opportunities despite expected tariff consequences

Topics : Ambuja Cement ACC Ambuja Cements Orient Cement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon