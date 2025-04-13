Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Orient Cement Q4 results: Profit drops 38.3% to ₹42 cr, revenue slips 7%

Orient Cement Q4 results: Profit drops 38.3% to ₹42 cr, revenue slips 7%

Its revenue from operations was down 7.07 per cent to Rs 825.18 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 888.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

cement

OCL's total expenses were down 2.61 per cent to Rs 764.96 crore in the March quarter. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Sunday reported a 38.3 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 42.07 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 68.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulator filing from Orient Cement Ltd (OCL).

Its revenue from operations was down 7.07 per cent to Rs 825.18 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 888.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

OCL's total expenses were down 2.61 per cent to Rs 764.96 crore in the March quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, was down 7 per cent in the March quarter at Rs 832.84 crore.

 

Also Read

Cement industry

Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements seeks CCI approval to buy majority stake in Orient Cement

JSW, Cement

Orient Cement Q2 results: PAT slides 90.5% to 2.32 cr, sales down 24.5%

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group's Dubai-based firm to buy ITD Cementation for Rs 3,204 cr

PremiumDomestic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) saw the average deal value nearly halving in 2024.

Domestic M&A average deal value nearly halves at $29 million in 2024

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, OCL reported a decline of 47.8 per cent in profit to Rs 91.24 crore from Rs 174.85 crore a year earlier.

Its total income was down 14.7 per cent to Rs 2,728.69 crore for the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was Rs 3,200.60 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OCL said that its board in a meeting on Sunday recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025.

On October 22, 2024, Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements had entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter group and certain other shareholders to acquire 46.80 per cent of the shareholding of the company.

"The acquirer received the approval from the Competition Commission of India(CCI) on March 4, 2025," OCL said.

As of date, the promoter group continues to be the existing shareholders, pending consummation of the underlying transaction and the completion of the open offer, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Premier League, IPL, JIOHOTSTAR

JioHotstar hits 200 million subscribers as IPL plays winning knock

PremiumNTPC

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

Pieter Elbers, Indigo ceo

Long-term plans won't be impacted by trade tariffs, says IndiGo CEO Elbers

PremiumLemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

Lemon Tree Hotels likely to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels in 2026

PremiumApple iPhone 16e

Apple's India freight on board output in FY25 surges 57% to ₹1.89 trn

Topics : Orient Cement Q4 Results Weaving revenue growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon