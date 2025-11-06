Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orkla India posts moderate D-Street debut; shares list at 3% premium

Orkla India stock opened at ₹751.5, a premium of 3 per cent on the BSE. The listing price was below the grey market estimates

Orkla India’s MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Orkla India IPO listing: Shares of Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, made a positive debut on Dalal Street. The company's shares listed at ₹750.1 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of around 2.75 per cent over the issue price of ₹730. Post-listing, the stock touched a low of ₹715, down nearly 5 per cent from the listing price.
 
On the BSE, the Orkla India stock opened at ₹751.5, a premium of 3 per cent.
 
The listing price of Orkla India was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Orkla India were trading at ₹796, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹66 or 9 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 

Orkla India IPO subscription rate

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Orkla India IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscriptions reaching 48.7 times. Investors placed bids for 779.66 million equity shares against the 15.99 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 117.63 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 54.42 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 7.05 times more bids than the shares on offer.  ALSO READ | Here's how to check Lesnkart IPO Allotment status, latest GMP today

Orkla India IPO details:

Orkla India successfully raised ₹1,667.54 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per share, with a minimum application lot of 20 shares. The issue was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31.
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any new funds from the offering; instead, existing shareholders are selling their stakes through the issue.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

