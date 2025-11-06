Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: BPCL, NTPC, CAMS, 14 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks: BPCL, NTPC, CAMS, 14 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks to remain in focus during today's trading following their announcement of interim dividends.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, November 6, 2025: Shares of Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), NTPC, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 12 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading following their announcement of interim dividends.
 
The other companies in the list include Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Balkrishna Industries, Dabur India, Deep Diamond India, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Manappuram Finance, Navin Fluorine International, OCCL, and R R Kabel.
 
BSE data show that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, November 7. Investors aiming to receive the dividend must hold the stock on or before the ex-dividend date.
 
 
Among the list, Sanofi India leads with the highest interim dividend of ₹75 per share. Ajanta Pharma follows with ₹28 per share, while Hindustan Unilever will pay ₹19 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 7, 2025
Balkrishna Industries Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 7, 2025
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 Nov 7, 2025
Computer Age Management Services Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹14 Nov 7, 2025
Dabur India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025
Deep Diamond India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Nov 7, 2025
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 7, 2025
Godrej Consumer Products Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 7, 2025
Hindustan Unilever Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹19 Nov 7, 2025
Dr. Lal PathLabs Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Nov 7, 2025
Manappuram Finance Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 7, 2025
Navin Fluorine International Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Nov 7, 2025
NTPC Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025
OCCL Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 7, 2025
R R Kabel Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 7, 2025
Sanofi India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹75 Nov 7, 2025
Shriram Finance Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.80 Nov 7, 2025
 
(Source: BSE)  Computer Age Management Services has announced an interim dividend of ₹14 per share, BPCL will pay ₹7.50 per share, and Dr Lal PathLabs has declared ₹7 per share. Navin Fluorine International will distribute ₹6.50 per share, while Godrej Consumer Products will pay ₹5 per share.
 
Other companies have declared smaller interim dividends: Balkrishna Industries and R R Kabel at ₹4 each, Shriram Finance at ₹4.80, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at ₹3, Dabur India and NTPC at ₹2.75 each, Aptus Value Housing Finance India at ₹2, OCCL at ₹1, and Manappuram Finance at ₹0.50. Deep Diamond India has declared the smallest interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share.
 
On the record date front, all companies have set November 7 to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation. 
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

