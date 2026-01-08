Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Panacea Biotec up 9% on completing Phase III enrollment for DengiAll trial

Panacea Biotec up 9% on completing Phase III enrollment for DengiAll trial

In a year, Panacea Biotec shares have slipped around 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 8.7 per cent

Panacea Biotec share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Panacea Biotec shares jumped 9.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹418.35 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company said enrollment is complete for the Phase III clinical trial of its tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate DengiALL.
 
DengiALL is a single-shot vaccine designed to protect against all four types of the dengue virus (DEN-1 to DEN-4). It uses weakened (attenuated) versions of the virus to safely mimic a natural infection, training the immune system to recognise and fight the real virus later. This "all-in-one" approach is critical because being infected by one type of dengue can sometimes make a second infection by a different type much more severe; DengiALL is engineered to provide balanced and protective immunity against all four strains simultaneously.
 
 
At 9:39 AM, Panacea Biotec’s share price was trading 8.93 per cent higher at ₹417.95 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 84,858.27. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,559.97 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹581 and a 52-week low at ₹282.15. 
 
In a year, Panacea Biotec shares have slipped around 15 per cent as compared to Sensex’s rise of 8.7 per cent. 
 
“We are now delighted to inform you that enrollment of study participants in the context of DengiAll Phase-III clinical trial has been completed,” the filing read. 

Also Read

Bajel Projects share price

Bajel Projects set for growth, says Antique; starts coverage with 'Buy'

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 150 pts, Nifty below 26,100; Metal index falls 2%, IT, Pharma follow

Meesho share price

Meesho slides on senior management exit; stock hits 5% lower circuit again

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra shares rise 2% on posting 12% increase in Dec toll revenue

Aurionpro Solutions share

Choice initiates 'Buy' on Aurionpro; eyes strong order book, Vision 2030

 
The company said it has enrolled 10,335 participants, and will now follow and monitor them for two years after dosing (vaccine or placebo) to assess the vaccine’s efficacy and immunogenicity. Panacea added that DengiAll is expected to be India’s first indigenous single-shot dengue vaccine, with a potential market launch by 2027.
 
In a filing on August 14, 2024, the company shared that with the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it had started the Phase III clinical trial of tetravalent dengue candidate vaccine, DengiALL, in India. The development of DengiALL was initiated at Panacea Biotec in 2006 with the licensing and transfer of novel attenuated tetravalent strains of dengue virus between Panacea Biotec and National Institutes of Health, USA. 
 
Panacea Biotec had undertaken Phase I/II clinical trials in the Indian population with three years of safety follow-up completed in 2020. Subsequently, Panacea Biotec and ICMR entered into an MOU in March 2022 for Phase III clinical trials in India.
 
The clinical trial was to be conducted at 19 sites with 10,335 participants across India.

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi finds BofA shared confidential info on $180 mn Aditya Birla AMC trade

Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra recommended BSE, Lupin, and HCLTech for Thursday's session

Nifty seen in tight range; BSE, Lupin among Ajit Mishra's stock picks

Stocks to Watch, January 8, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 8: Cipla, Tata Steel, Meesho, Shriram Fin, MCX

Stock markets ahead of Union Budget

D-St stocks have lagged before Budget historically; will 2026 be different?

Gold ETF

Digital Gold: Value of purchases via UPI rebounds after declining in Novpremium

Topics : Panacea Biotec Buzzing stocks Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance