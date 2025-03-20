Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment today:  The basis of allotment of Paradeep Parivahan IPO (Initial Public Offering) shares is likely to be finalised today, March 20, 2025. The Rs 44.86 crore SME offering received a muted response from the investors, with the end of its subscription window on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
 
Investors who have placed bids for the Paradeep Parivahan IPO can check the share allotment status online on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status online:
 
 

Check Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status on BSE:  

 

Check Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:  

 

Paradeep Parivahan IPO details  

The public offering of Paradeep Parivahan comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.57 million equity shares. It was available at a price band of Rs 93-98 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Paradeep Parivahan already raised Rs 11.69 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on March 13, 2025.  ALSO READ | Divine Hira Jewellers IPO Allotment Status
 
The company seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 

Paradeep Parivahan IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing  

The unlisted shares of Paradeep Parivahan were trading flat at Rs 98 apiece, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Paradeep Parivahan IPO remains nil as of Thursday, March 20.    ALSO READ | Grand Continent Hotels IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates
 
Shares of Paradeep Parivahan are slated to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, March 24, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, given that the grey markets are unregulated, investors should not solely rely upon GMP to determine the company’s market performance.
 

About Paradeep Parivahan  

Paradeep Parivahan is a port service provider based in Paradip Port, Odisha, India. The company offers services such as cargo handling, ship husbandry, stevedoring, dredging, and custom house clearance. They operate across multiple locations in eastern India, catering to sectors like cargo shipping, cement, and steel. The company has over two decades of experience in the industry and employs 1,124 people. They provide logistics, transportation, and manpower supply services to their clients.
 

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

