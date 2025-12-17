Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Park Medi World shares opened at ₹158.80 on the NSE, a discount of ₹3.2 or 2 per cent from the issue price of ₹162

share market, stock market

Park Medi World IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Park Medi World listing, Park Medi World share price: Hospital chain operator Park Medi World made a muted debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise positive market. The company's shares opened at ₹158.80 on the NSE, a discount of ₹3.2 or 2 per cent from the issue price of ₹162. 
 
On the BSE, Park Medi World opened at ₹155.6, a discount of ₹6.4 or 4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 3 per cent higher from the listing price. 
 
Park Medi World debut was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹167 in the grey markets. This indicated a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 3 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  
 

Park Medi World IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Park Medi World  IPO received a decent response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 8.10 times. Investors placed bids for 338.83 million equity shares against the 41.81 million shares on offer. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 15.15 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 11.48 times, while the retail investors portion received 3.16 times bids compared to the shares reserved. 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

