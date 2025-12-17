Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

At 9:35 AM, Shriram Finance share price was trading at ₹868, up 2.33 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 84,843.85 levels.

Shriram Finance share price today

Shriram Finance shares advanced after the company said its board will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Finance share price today: Shriram Finance share price was in demand on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.20 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹875.40 per share.
 
At 9:35 AM, Shriram Finance share price was trading at ₹868, up 2.33 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 84,843.85 levels.
 

Why did Shriram Finance share price rise today?

 
Shriram Finance shares advanced after the company said its board will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal. The options under review include a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode, either individually or in combination, through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.
 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, inter-alia, to discuss, consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.”
 
Financially, the company’s total comprehensive income grew 16.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,491.39 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹2,138.38 crore in Q2FY25.

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into red as HDFC, ICICI Bank weigh; Re recovers to 90.10/$

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel India, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel tumbles most since March 2020 after 10.7% equity block trade

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank slips 3% as govt launches up to 3% stake sale via OFS

Astra Microwave SHARE PRICE

Astra Microwave set for growth; JM Financial initiates coverage with 'Buy'

 
Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,266.84 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹5,606.74 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Shriram Finance is a retail asset-financing NBFC and part of the Shriram Group, with a strong focus on financial inclusion. 
 
Formed through the 2022 merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital, the company offers loans across commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, MSMEs, gold and personal finance, along with fixed deposits. 
 
It serves millions of underserved customers through a vast pan-India branch network, supporting small transport operators and businesses while managing a large and diversified loan book.

More From This Section

IT stocks, AI wave

AI to power next leg of IT growth, says Motilal Oswal; check top bets

Gold prices, titan share

Volume drop, buying shift: How high gold rates are impacting jewellery ind

Apar Industries share price

Apar Industries gets new 'Buy' from Antique; 20% stock upside seen

Tata power

Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Topics : Buzzing stocks NBFCs NBFC stocks NBFC sector Shriram Group Shriram Transport Finance Company Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon