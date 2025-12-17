Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Shriram Finance share price today: Shriram Finance share price was in demand on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.20 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹875.40 per share.
At 9:35 AM, Shriram Finance share price was trading at ₹868, up 2.33 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 84,843.85 levels.
Why did Shriram Finance share price rise today?
Shriram Finance shares advanced after the company said its board will meet on December 19 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal. The options under review include a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode, either individually or in combination, through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.
In an exchange filing, the company said, “We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, inter-alia, to discuss, consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares and / or any other eligible securities.”
Financially, the company’s total comprehensive income grew 16.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,491.39 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹2,138.38 crore in Q2FY25.
Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,266.84 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹5,606.74 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shriram Finance is a retail asset-financing NBFC and part of the Shriram Group, with a strong focus on financial inclusion.
Formed through the 2022 merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital, the company offers loans across commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, MSMEs, gold and personal finance, along with fixed deposits.
It serves millions of underserved customers through a vast pan-India branch network, supporting small transport operators and businesses while managing a large and diversified loan book.