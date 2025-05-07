Paytm shares jump 6% after posting Q4 results; Check key details here

Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Paytm share: Shares of One97 Communications, operator of Paytm, jumped 6.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹866.15 per share on BSE. The buying interest on the counter came a day after the company posted its Q4 results.
 
At 9:48 AM, Paytm shares were trading 6.02 per cent higher at ₹864.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 80,703.22. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹55,135.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,063 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹310 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, Paytm shares have gained 143 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9.6 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Paytm Q4 results 2025 

The company released its Q4 results after market hours on Tuesday. In Q4, Paytm's net loss narrowed to ₹540 crore down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹208 crore in the December quarter.
 
Its consolidated revenue from operations dropped 16 per cent to ₹1,912 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter from ₹2,267 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew 5 per cent from ₹1,828 crore.  Meanwhile, the company's financial services revenue climbed to ₹545 crore, up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Merchant loan distribution grew to ₹4,315 crore during the quarter, with over half the loans disbursed to repeat borrowers. To date, one million merchants have availed of loans via the platform, the company added. 

Paytm Q4 results analysis: Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target: ₹870

Paytm reported a year of recovery in business metrics during FY25, according to a note by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. It added: Disbursement recovery is well on track, led by healthy disbursements in merchant loans. Gross merchandise value (GMV) also demonstrated steady state recovery. Most business metrics continue to improve as recovery progresses. We expect a steady business recovery, leading to a 29 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27.

About Paytm

Paytm is an Indian financial technology company founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma under One97 Communications. Paytm has evolved from a mobile recharge platform to a comprehensive digital ecosystem offering a wide range of financial services.
 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

