BSE shares rally 10% as Q4 profit rises multifold; results breakdown here

BSE shares rally 10% as Q4 profit rises multifold; results breakdown here

India's oldest stock exchange's counter rose as much as 9.63 per cent during the day to a life high of ₹6,847.5 per share

BSE building, Mumbai, Monday, April 7, 2025. Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 5 per cent in early trade on Monday. BSE Sensex tumbled 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 and NSE Nifty slumped 1,160.8 points to 21,743.65.(Photo: PTI)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Shares of BSE Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday after it posted a multi-fold jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. 
 
India's oldest stock exchange's counter rose as much as 9.63 per cent during the day to a life high of ₹6,847.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 6.63 per cent higher at ₹6,658 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have recovered by over 80 per cent from its lows of ₹3,682, which it hit in early March. The stock has risen by 25 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  
 
 

BSE Q4FY25 Results analysis

 
The stock exchange reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to ₹494 crore during the March quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹107 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income rose to ₹926.4 crore in the January-March period from ₹543.3 crore a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the bourse's net profit grew over threefold to ₹1,322 crore from ₹404 crore in FY24. Its total income doubled to ₹3,236 crore for FY25 from ₹1,596 crore in the preceding fiscal.
 
The exchange has declared a special dividend of ₹5 and a normal dividend of ₹18 for the FY25. 
 

BSE share price rally 

 
Shares of the exchange began their 80 per cent rally since March after its rival -- NSE -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiration of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Sebi released a consultation paper proposing to limit expiries of all equity derivative contracts of an exchange to either Tuesday or Thursday. The aim is to ensure ideal spacing of expiry days to reduce concentration risk and promote product innovation. This is beneficial for BSE because its current expiry day is Tuesday, and a shift in NSE expiry was expected to impact BSE’s volumes.
 

Rival NSE's Q4 Results report

 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a conso­lidated net profit of ₹2,650 crore in Q4FY25, up 6.5 per cent compared to ₹2,488 crore during the same quarter in FY24. The net profit saw a 31 per cent dip sequentially. The exchange’s revenue from operations declined 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,771 crore.  The exchange’s revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4FY25 due to a reduction in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segm­ent.  
 

About BSE

 
BSE operates as a leading securities exchange, providing a platform for trading in equities, derivatives, debt, and other financial instruments. Its revenue is primarily derived from transaction fees, listing fees, and technology solutions offered to market participants.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

