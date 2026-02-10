Pearl Global, Arvind, Gokaldas, Vardhman down up to 9%; here's why

Textile companies stock price today

Shares of textile companies were under pressure, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market on profit booking. The selling on the counter came after the United States (US) and Bangladesh had signed a reciprocal tariff agreement, wherein the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Bangladesh from 20 per cent to 19 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Pearl Global Industries dipped 9 per cent to ₹1,638.75, followed by Arvind (down 6 per cent at ₹365.3), Gokaldas Exports (6 per cent at ₹792.5), Kitex Garments (5 per cent at ₹204.45), Vardhman Textiles (5 per cent at ₹480.05), KPR Mill (5 per cent at ₹935.1), Welspun Living (5 per cent at ₹137.9), Trident (4 per cent at ₹27.15) and Indo Count Industries (3 per cent at ₹298.9). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 84,286, at 1:53 PM.

Despite today's decline, in the past month, these stocks have outperformed the market, surging up to 33 per cent, as against a 0.56 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Why were textile stocks trading weak on Tuesday?

Bangladesh earlier had a tariff of 37 per cent, which was reduced to 20 per cent in August 2025, and it has been reduced further to 19 per cent post the agreement . Also, the US has agreed for Nil tariff on certail textile and apparel products from Bangladesh where US cotton and man-made fibers are used.

For instance, if a T-shirt contains 70 per cent American cotton and yarn by value, US customs authorities will exempt that portion from the 19 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods. The agreement was approved on February 9 and shall come into force once official notifications are issued by both countries, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The brokerage doesn’t expect any significant impact from the exemption of tariff certain textile products. It is very important to understand that tariff reduction to zero on certain apparel against the use of US cotton and yarn will provide any margin leverage to Bangladesh textile manufacturers, it added.

Further, India and other textile manufacturing countries can also enter into a similar agreement with the US government. For India opening up of large export markets such EU/UK, along with US, will provide a bigger advantage and competitive edge for Indian textile manufacturers, ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, the management of Pearl Global, in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) results, said that India operations are expected to gain significant momentum following the reduction of U.S. tariffs to 18 per cent. This trade agreement removes the burden of the additional 25 per cent duty, thereby enhancing profitability and supporting sustained top-line growth.

Another positive industry development is the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, which creates a level playing field for Indian exporters. This agreement will accelerate growth in India operations, allowing the company to leverage existing relationships with EU customers, including those currently served from other manufacturing locations. Further, the UK FTA opens new opportunities to expand India’s revenue contribution to the UK market, the management said.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.