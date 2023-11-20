PFC, Yes Bank: Trading strategies for stocks to be added to BSE 100 index

Shares of TVS Motor, Hindustan Aeronautics, APL Apollo Tubes, Persistent Systems, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Power Finance Corp, UPL and Dabur are likely to remain in focus in the coming trading sessions as the BSE Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50 and BSE 100 index rejig.

The BSE through a media release on Friday announced the index reconstitution results by Asia Index Private Limited for these select indexes. While UPL and Dabur will be added to Sensex 50 and Sensex Next 50; others will be part of Sensex Next 50 and the BSE 100 index. The said changes will be with effect from December 18, 2023.

Here's a quick technical outlook on the following select stocks: