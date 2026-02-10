Pfizer shares jump 11% on posting healthy Q3 show; PAT up 11% YoY, Rev 20%

Pfizer’s share price jumped 11.2 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹5,296 on BSE. At 10:37 AM, Pfizer shares were trading 8.99 per cent higher at ₹5,188.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 84,393.6.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours.

In the December quarter, Pfizer reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,41.84 crore, compared to ₹127.6 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 19.8 per cent to ₹645.03 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹537.99 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company’s total income for the quarter came in at ₹683.24 crore, as compared to ₹580.75 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at ₹433.09 crore, compared to ₹408.31 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

That apart, in December 2025, Pfizer launched a new medication, Rimegepant ODT, in India for migraine treatment in adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drug used for migraine relief.

Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water.

The drug is a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist. Such drugs block the CGRP receptor, which is involved in the transmission of pain signals in the head and neck, making it effective for treating migraines.

According to several studies, the anti-migraine market in India stood at around $197.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach over $400 million by 2030.

Pfizer managing director Meenakshi Nevatia added that the treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options.

