MTAR Tech surges 49% in 12 days, zooms 156% from August low; here's why

Share price of MTAR Technologies (MTAR) extended its up move, hitting a new high of ₹3,540, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, thus surging 9.5 per cent in the past two trading days.

In the past 12 trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company has soared 49 per cent. Further, MTAR’s stock price has more-than-doubled or zoomed 156 per cent from its seven-month low of ₹1,391 touched on August 29, 2025.

At 09:28 PM; the stock was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹3,543.95, as compared to 0.21 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

MTAR Technologies Q3 results

MTAR is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydel & Others, Aerospace and Defence sectors.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations stood at ₹278 crore, up 59.3 per cent from ₹174.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company said it reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3, driven by strong operational performance.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹64 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹33 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The management said the margins are expected to improve sequentially over the coming quarters, supported by higher operating leverage and a favourable shift in the product mix towards volume-based production.

The company further announced that it received ₹1,368.8 crore worth of orders during the quarter across various sectors, including clean energy—civil nuclear power, fuel cells and hydel, aerospace and defence, products and others, by the end of Q3FY26.

As on December 31, 2025, the company’s order book position stood at ₹2,394.90 crore. The robust order book reflects strong industry tailwinds and structural growth in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells, Civil Nuclear Power and Aerospace sectors, the company said.

MTAR in an investor presentation said the first articles for IAI and Weatherford are currently under progress. The commenced batch production of new products for GKN Aerospace, Rafael, Elbit, and Thales, among others that shall be major drivers of revenues in Aerospace from FY26.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services retains ‘BUY’ rating on MTAR with TP of ₹3,900

MTAR reported a robust Q4 performance, with revenue/EBITDA increasing 59 per cent/93 per cent YoY, driven by strong performance across all business verticals. The order book jumped 2.3x YoY/85 per cent QoQ to ₹2,395 crore with strong inflows (₹1,370 crore in the nuclear (₹500 crore inflow), fuel cells (₹460 crore), and products (₹140 crore) segments.

MTAR reported a robust Q4 performance, with revenue/EBITDA increasing 59 per cent/93 per cent YoY, driven by strong performance across all business verticals. The order book jumped 2.3x YoY/85 per cent QoQ to ₹2,395 crore with strong inflows (₹1,370 crore in the nuclear (₹500 crore inflow), fuel cells (₹460 crore), and products (₹140 crore) segments.

With strong growth visibility (₹2,800 crore closing order book) over the next few years, the management has increased its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 30–35 per cent (over ₹900 crore revenue) and maintained its EBITDA margin outlook at around 21 per cent (±100 bps). Further, for FY27, MTAR is targeting 50 per cent revenue growth, with further margin expansion YoY. The brokerage firm has reiterated BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,900.