Pidilite Industries rises 8% after reporting decent Q3 show; PAT up 9%YoY

Revenue in the consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Pidilite's revenue, grew 5.2 per cent, while the business-to-business segment rose about 19 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries shares jumped 7.7 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,978.25 per cent. The buying on the counter came after the company posted decent Q3 numbers.
 
Around 9:51 AM, Pidilite share price was up 7.52 per cent at Rs 2,961.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 76,532.98. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,50,630.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,414.4 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,503.4 per share. 
 
In its Q3 results, Pidilite Industries reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 552.42 crore as compared to Rs 510.48 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The company's revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 3,368.91 crore as compared to Rs 3,129.99 crore a year ago, a rise of 7.6 per cent. 
 
Revenue in the consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Pidilite's revenue, grew 5.2 per cent, while the business-to-business segment rose about 19 per cent.

"Despite subdued demand across urban and rural geographies, we continued to make steady progress, with robust revenue and underlying volume growth and healthy levels of profitability," the company's Managing Director Bharat Puri said in an earnings release. 
 
Pidilite's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 8 per cent from a year ago, while sales volumes rose 9.7 per cent. The company said it is cautiously optimistic about improved demand conditions as a result of the good monsoon and increased construction activities.
 
Pidilite Industries is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products, and polymer emulsions in India. Their product range also include paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins, and organic pigments and preparations. 
 
Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house research and development (R&D). Their brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of their other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite, and Fevicryl.
 
In the past one year, Pidilite Industries shares have gained 10.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.5 per cent. 

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

