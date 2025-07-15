Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HCL Tech shares slide 3% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

HCL Tech shares slide 3% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

HCL Tech shares fell after it posted a net profit of ₹3,843 crore for Q1FY26, down 9.72 per cent Y-o-Y

HCL Tech

HCL Tech shares fell over 3 per cent on Q1 earnings miss

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HCL Technologies tumbled over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the technology major reported a sequential decline in net profit in the first quarter and cut its margin guidance for the full fiscal year. 
 
The IT giant's stock fell as much as 3.06 per cent during the day to ₹1,570.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 13 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.7 per cent lower at ₹1,575 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:35 AM. 

HCL Tech Q1FY26 results

The IT services firm reported a net profit of ₹3,843 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1-FY26), down 9.72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a sequential basis, profit was down 10.7 per cent. 
 
 
The company reported 3.7 per cent constant-currency (CC) revenue growth for the April-June quarter. Revenue from financial services was up 6.8 per cent, technology 13.7 per cent, and telecommunications 13 per cent. The manufacturing and life sciences verticals were down 1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.  

Also Read

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a final decision on streamlining GST rates and rationalisation of tax slabs is “very close”. Can these changes transform the indirect tax system?

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

PremiumFIIs turn traders on Dalal Street

FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 118% from March low

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric shares soar 18% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

This smallcap auto component co's stock rises 3%; Emkay upgrades to 'Buy'

HCL Tech FY26 guidance 

HCL expects revenue to grow 3-5 per cent on a CC basis for the full year, up from 2-5 per cent it had projected in April. However, the firm cut its Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin guidance to 17-18 per cent from 18-19 per cent earlier. The company said the margins would be impacted due to restructuring.

HCL Tech management commentary

“The macro environment remained stable from an overall perspective, with some variations across verticals, but the overall situation did not deteriorate as feared at the start of the quarter,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, at a news conference.
 
“We won a large consolidation deal in financial services this quarter, which is not accounted for in the total contract value (TCV) for the first quarter,” Vijayakumar added. The value of the new deal bookings stood at $1.81 billion. 

Analysts on HCL results

Nuvama Institutional Equities said that weak margins in Q1-FY26 and a guidance cut have left HCLTech with almost no earnings per share (EPS) growth expected for FY26. "While we continue to favour its strong revenue growth, making it the fastest-growing among the top five IT firms, earnings have been impacted by lower margin expectations." 
 
Nuvama downgraded the stock to 'hold' and said that it now trades at a slight premium to TCS and Infosys, limiting further upside. 
 
Emkay Global noted that HCLTech’s Q1FY26 operating performance was weaker than expected, primarily due to a margin miss, although revenue was in line. The brokerage lowered its FY26-28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3-7 per cent, factoring in the Q1 results and the margin guidance cut. It retained ‘Reduce’ rating and revised the target price by around 5 per cent to ₹1,660. 
 
Nomura cut its FY26-27 EPS estimates by around 2-5 per cent and slashed the target price to ₹1,810 (from ₹1,840 earlier). "We expect the street to look past the near-term margin miss, as margins are likely to recover in FY27, and instead focus on HCLTech’s continued revenue outperformance." 
 
JPMorgan  slashed its ratings on HCL Tech to 'Neutral', while Jefferies  raised it to 'Buy', according to reports.  

HCL Tech share price history

Shares of the company fell for the seventh straight day on Tuesday and currently trade at 25 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HCL Technologies has a total market capitalisation of ₹4.28 trillion. 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; Rallis gains 5%, HCL Tech down 3%

fertilisers agriculture

Deepak Fertilisers rises 4% on inking ₹1,200-crore deal with Petronet LNG

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee sees mild gains as inflation cools; opens higher at 85.97/$

Dividend

Dividend stocks: TCS, 6 others to trade ex-date on July 16; do you own any?

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise, dollar firms ahead of US earnings; JGB yields surge

Topics : The Smart Investor Stock Analysis HCL Technologies HCL tech stock Nifty IT IT stocks Markets Nifty50 earning India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon