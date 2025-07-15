Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rallis India zooms 9%, hits record as Q1 profit nearly doubles; do you own?

Rallis India zooms 9%, hits record as Q1 profit nearly doubles; do you own?

Rallis India share price hit a fresh record high after posting strong June quarter of financial year of 2026 (Q1FY26) results.

Rallis India

Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and part of the $65 billion Tata Group, is a leading agri-science company with over 77 years of experience in Indian agriculture. | Photo: Facebook

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rallis India share price: Rallis India share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 8.98 per cent in intraday deals to hit a record high (all-time high) of ₹385.60 per share. 
 
At 11:20 AM, Rallis India share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 5.84 per cent higher at ₹374.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.51 per cent higher at 82,669.79 levels.
 

Why did Rallis India share price hit record high today?

 
Rallis India share price hit a fresh record high after posting strong June quarter of financial year of 2026 (Q1FY26) results.
 
 
The company’s profit almost doubled, up 97.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹95 crore, from ₹48 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations jumped 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹957 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹783 crore in Q1FY25.

“Market placement during the first quarter of the year benefited from an early onset of monsoon. Global demand has also started showing signs of recovery in a few of our products,” said Gyanendra Shukla, managing director and CEO, Rallis India. 
 
Meanwhile, at the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, soared 56.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹150 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹96 crore a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 340 basis points (bps) to 15.7 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 12.3 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q1FY25).
 
“We witnessed double-digit volume-led growth of 13 per cent in Crop Care B2C, 23 per cent in Crop Care B2B and 38 per cent in Seeds business. Our Soil & Plant Health business registered growth of 33 per cent in line with our strategy. Our actions on improving product mix and driving cost optimisation have also helped in improving PAT margins from 6 per cent in Q1FY25 to 10 per cent in Q1FY26. We are pleased with the continuing momentum on our North Cotton seeds hybrids, particularly “Diggaz”. Our working capital management has also been robust, leading to a healthy closing fund balance,” said Shukla. 
 
On the outlook, Shukla added, “We remain cautiously optimistic for the quarter ahead. Key watchouts will be the liquidation of placed products in both Crop Care B2C and Seeds. We expect the export market to witness a gradual recovery during the year. On a long-term basis, Customer Centricity will remain a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in Manufacturing, Digitalisation and leverage Collaborations and Alliances.”  ALSO READ: Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

About Rallis India

 
Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and part of the $65 billion Tata Group, is a leading agri-science company with over 77 years of experience in Indian agriculture. 
 
Renowned for its deep-rooted farmer connect and understanding of rural markets, Rallis offers a comprehensive portfolio of crop care solutions and high-quality seeds. 
 
Its strong brand presence is backed by a robust distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 1,00,000 retailers across the country. 
 
The company also has strategic marketing alliances with several global agrochemical players and is recognised for its advanced manufacturing capabilities, making it a preferred partner for contract manufacturing among top international firms.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

