Prime Focus shares hit back-to-back 10% upper circuits; check out details

Prime Focus shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit for the third consecutive trading session on Tuesday and logged an all-time high at ₹191.25 per share on BSE. The stock gained 30 per cent in three sessions.
At 12:15 PM, on BSE, Prime Focus’ share price was locked in the 10 per cent upper band at ₹191.25 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 81,014.61.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,927.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹191.25 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹85.
In the past six months, the stock price of Prime Focus has zoomed 74 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Prime Focus block deal details
On September 8, 2025, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC acquired 12 million shares ( in the motion picture and video production company for ₹187.86 crore through a block deal, according to data compiled by BSE.
On the other hand, Augusta Investments I sold 62,24,433 shares for ₹97.44 crore, and Marina IV (Singapore) offloaded 57.75 lakh shares for ₹90.4 crore, both at the same price.
Prior to this, on September 5, notable investors, including Ramesh Damani, Utpal Sheth, and Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC, acquired more than 3 per cent stake in the company through block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to block deals data, Ramesh Damani and others purchased 10.25 million equity shares or 3.31 per cent stake of Prime Focus for ₹ 998 crore through open market deals on the NSE. These investors bought shares at price of ₹142.55 per share, the exchange data shows. ALSO READ | Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying
Additionally, Singularity Large Value Fund I, II and III, managed by Madhusudan Kela and son Yash Kela, collectively picked up 6.25 million shares or 2.01 per cent stake via block deals. Utpal Sheth bought 1.75 million shares and Ramesh Damani bought 8 lakh shares of Prime Focus, data shows.
On the other hand, Augusta Investments I Pte Ltd sold 5.45 million shares (1.76 per cent stake), while Marina IV entities collectively offloaded 4.81 million shares (1.55 per cent stake).