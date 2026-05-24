Proprietary derivatives trading share shrinks after STT hike, shows data

The share of proprietary trading in the equity derivatives segment moderated in April as the hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) increased breakeven costs for arbitrage activities undertaken by brokers on their own books. According to NSE Market Pulse data, the share of proprietary trading in equity futures (notional turnover) fell to 28.3 per cent in April from 32.7 per cent in March. Meanwhile, the share in the index options segment (premium turnover) declined from 49.3 per cent to 46.4 per cent during the same period.