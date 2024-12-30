Business Standard

Stocks to Watch on Dec 30, 2024: TaMo, NTPC, JSW Energy, PNC Infra, BPCL

Stocks to Watch on Dec 30, 2024: TaMo, NTPC, JSW Energy, PNC Infra, BPCL

Stocks to Watch on Dec 30, 2024: From Tata Motors to NTPC, here are few stocks which will be on investors' radar today

(Photo: Reuters)

Sirali Gupta
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on December 30, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading flat with a negative bias at 24,989.5. In the previous session, Sensex added 226 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 78,699.07, and Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,813.40, with gains of 63 points, or 0.27 percent. 

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today (December 30, 2024):

Listings today: Shares of Carraro India, Senores Pharmaceuticals and Ventive Hospitality will list on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).  
Tata Motors: The company's new passenger electric vehicles (EVs) will go at least 500 km on a single charge, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to Business Standard.
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL): The company has acquired technology-driven and oncology-focused healthcare platform Karkinos for Rs 375 crore.
 
Telecom stocks: The telecom department has waived the requirement of bank guarantee to be submitted for spectrum auctions held prior to the reform package, telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Saturday, adding that the latest "relief" will boost 4G and 5G investments in India.
 
Vodafone Idea (Vi): UK-based Vodafone Group has cleared dues of around Rs 11,650 crore that it raised against shares of Vodafone Idea.

Zydus Wellness: The company's arm received a goods and services tax (GST) demand of Rs 56.33 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty from the tax authority.
 
JSW Energy: The company in its biggest-ever acquisition has signed an agreement to acquire O2 Power’s green energy platform in a $1.47-billion enterprise value deal.
 
NTPC: The company inked a strategic pact with US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to explore the development and deployment of advanced nuclear energy for enriched life (Aneel). 
 
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank is seeking to offload Rs 355 crore worth of non-performing microfinance loans to asset reconstruction companies. The bank has set a reserve price of Rs 52 crore for the assets it is putting up for sale, which would translate into a recovery of 14.64 per cent. 
 
Jaiprakash Power: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has levied a penalty of Rs 54 lakh on Jaiprakash Power Ventures, its MD and CEO Suren Jain and other top officials for misrepresenting the company's financial statements.
 
Max Estates: The real estate firm has sold luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 crore in Noida amid strong demand.
 
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) is planning to invest $11 billion in southern Andhra Pradesh state for a new refinery and petrochemical project to meet rising fuel demand in the world's fastest-growing major economy, as per reports. 
 
Hero MotoCorp: The 2-wheeler company extended its partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc to expand the Harley-Davidson X440 into new variants and to develop and manufacture a new motorcycle.
 
Coforge: The company's board approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies with Coforge. Currently, Coforge holds 54 per cent of Cigniti's expanded share capital. 
 
PNC Infratech: The company has received in-principle approval from the National Highways Authority of India for the transfer of 100 per cent of the stake held by its subsidiary, PNC Infra Holdings, in PNC Chitratlurga Highways (special purpose vehicle) to Highways Infrastructure Trust.
 
Granules India: Hyderabad-based US-focused pharma firm Granules India expects the new drug applications from its Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the first quarter of next financial year (FY26).

Brics

CCI conducts market study on renewable energy space across Brics nations

