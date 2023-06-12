close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rakesh, Shobha Gangwal may pare up to 8% stake in IndiGo; shares dip 2%

According to reports, Rakesh and his wife Shobha Gangwal may sell 5-8 per cent stake in the airline next month for up to Rs 7,000 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
Indigo

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines fell 3.4 per cent to Rs 2,377.9 apiece on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid reports that promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Shobha Gangwal may further trim their stake in the low cost airline.

At close, the shares of the airline quoted 2.06 per cent down on the BSE as against 0.16 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
According to multiple reports, Rakesh and his wife Shobha Gangwal may sell 5-8 per cent stake in the airline next month for up to Rs 7,000 crore. Business Standard couldn't independently verify the report.

At the end of the March quarter, Rakesh Gangwal held 13.23 per cent stake in the airline, while Shobha Gangwal held 2.99 per cent stake. If the deal goes through, it would be the third stake sale by Gangwal family. 
In February this year, the duo had sold 4.17 per cent stake in IndiGo worth Rs 2,900 crore. Prior to that, in September 2022, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife had sold 2.74 per cent in InterGlobe Aviation, mopping up Rs 2,005 crore.

Stake sale by Gangwals is part of their exit strategy from the company after Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year. He had said that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.
Over the past three moths, shares of IndiGo have jumped 32 per cent as against 4.7 per cent rally in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Rakesh Gangwal may put 4% stake in IndiGo on block, can fetch Rs 2.9k cr

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

InterGlobe Aviation slips 5% after 4% equity changes hands via block deal

Tata Motors DVR jumps nearly 3%; crosses Rs 300 mark after over 6 years

Gokaldas Exports rises 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of better outlook

Stock of this IT enabled services firm has zoomed over 100% in 7 weeks

TTML, Suzlon, Paytm: 5 stocks up over 15% in May. Is it time to sell them?

Maha Seamless hits new high, up 5% as firm prepays loan to turn debt free


In the January to March quarter of FY23, IndiGo's revenue increased by 77 per cent YoY (down 5 per cent QoQ) to Rs 14,160 crore due to better yield and healthy aviation traffic. It reported an Ebitdar of Rs 2890 crore (up 27x YoY/down 9 per cent QoQ), while Ebitdar margin stood at 20.4 per cent (up 1,913 bps YoY and down 91bps QoQ).
Further, it recorded a ner profit of Rs 920 crore as against net loss of Rs 1,680 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 1420 crore PAT in Q3FY23.

Analysts believe IndiGo's strong cash position would help in sustaining its market share along with pricing power, going forward, which would drive its overall profitability
"We expect a healthy air passenger traffic over the next 2 years and factor 22 per cent CAGR in ASK over FY23-FY25E (vs. 5 per cent CAGR over FY18-22), and an improvement in Ebitdar margin by 1.300bps over FY23-FY25E. Rising Yield, pricing discipline and falling crude prices would support turnaround despite other cost inflation. It is the best play to capitalize in the fastest-growing Indian aviation sector," said Reliance Securities in a post result report.

The brokerage has a 'BUY' rating on IndiGo with a target price of Rs 2,750.
Those at Emkay Global, too, have a 'BUY' rating with a target price of Rs 2,700 as IndiGo is capitalising well on international routes. At the end of Q4FY23, the airline was connected to 33 European destinations through codeshare. International routes are slightly more profitable as compared with domestic routes.

On June 10, it launched new codeshare connections via Istanbul to the United States of America. The strategic expansion would allow seamless access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington from June 15 through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Interglobe Aviat

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo Markets

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rakesh, Shobha Gangwal may pare up to 8% stake in IndiGo; shares dip 3%

Indigo
3 min read

Tata Motors DVR jumps nearly 3%; crosses Rs 300 mark after over 6 years

Investors need to understand their nature and potential risks
3 min read

Gokaldas Exports rises 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of better outlook

garment exports
2 min read

Most Popular

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Stock of this IT enabled services firm has zoomed over 100% in 7 weeks

markets
4 min read

IT stocks shine in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 99 pts higher

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 12: SpiceJet, IOC, Go Fashion, BoI, Concor

stock market
4 min read

TTML, Suzlon, Paytm: 5 stocks up over 15% in May. Is it time to sell them?

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon