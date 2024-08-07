Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real estate stocks gain as govt proposes to amend indexation, LTCG tax rule

LTCG indexation amendment: Under the proposed amendment, home owners, planning to sell their property bought before July 23, 2024, can choose between the new and the old tax regimes

Image: Bloomberg

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate stocks, LTCG tax relaxation amendment: Real estate shares were trading mostly higher on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The rally in shares of real estate companies came today after the Central government, last evening, proposed an amendment in the Finance Bill pertaining to the indexation benefit rule for home/property owners.

Under the proposed amendment, home owners, planning to sell their property bought before July 23, 2024 (Union Budget 2024-25 announcement day), can choose between the new and old tax regimes, whichever results in a lower tax liability.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the new long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime, the tax rate is set at 12.5 per cent without the benefit of indexation. Conversely, the old regime imposes a 20 per cent tax but allows for indexation benefits.

Meanwhile, on the bourses, the Nifty Realty index surged 3.3 per cent to 1,034.2 levels in intraday trade.

Among individual stocks, Lodha (Macrotech Developers) rallied 4.3 per cent, Sunteck Realty 4.1 per cent, DLF 3.9 per cent, and Oberoi Realty 3.6 per cent in intraday trade.

Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra Lifespace, Prestige Estates, and The Phoenix Mills, on the other hand, were up in the range of 0.04 per cent to 2 per cent. By comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 309 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 24,301 level at 10:45 AM.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex races over 900 points, Nifty tests 24,300; Adani Ports up 3%

Top dividend yield stocks: Religare Broking picks best bets for investors

Low on equities, balanced advantage funds withstand market turmoil better

TVS Motor stock hits all-time high, jumps 5% on healthy June qtr earnings

KPR Mill, eClerx: 5 midcap, smallcap stocks to play the market bounce


According to analysts, the earlier proposed LTCG tax rule for the real estate sector, removing indexation, favored investors who have generated high internal rate of return (IRRs), while investors with poor IRRs would have been worse off in the new regime.

That said, with the proposed amendment, the government has respected the legitimate concerns of many taxpayers. The proposal, now, gives 'the best of both worlds', they said.

Thus far in calendar year, the Nifty Realty index has zoomed 30 per cent as against around 12 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Also Read

Lupin's shares zoom 6%, hit 52-week high on solid Q1 show; details here

This garment stock has rallied 44% in 2 days; zoomed 114% from June low

Here's why EIH stock price plunged 10% in intraday deals on August 7

PB Fintech's shares skyrocket 16%, hit all time high post Q1; check details

Gland Pharma tanks 9% on weak June quarter show; Q1 profit drops 26%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Real Estate Real estate stocks Nifty Realty Index Nifty Realty Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon