Lupin's shares zoom 6%, hit 52-week high on solid Q1 show; details here

Shares of Lupin, the Indian pharmaceutical major surged up to 6.18 per cent, hitting its 52-week high at Rs 2025 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came as the company reported its first quarter results for financial year 2024-24 (Q1FY25) post market hours on Tuesday.

Mumbai-based Lupin reported a whopping 77.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY25, reaching Rs 801 crore. This was driven by successful new product launches and robust performance in key markets. The company's revenue from operations also grew by 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,514.3 crore.

On a sequential basis, Lupin saw a 122.9 per cent rise in PAT, with revenue climbing by 12.6 per cent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also soared by 48.9 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 1,308.8 crore.

In Q1FY25, sales in North America totaled Rs 2,040.8 crore, up 7.4 per cent from Rs 1,900.6 crore in Q4FY24 and up 28.3 per cent from Rs 1,590.5 crore in Q1 FY24. North America now represents 37 per cent of Lupin's global sales.

Specifically, US sales for Q1FY25 were $227 million, compared to $209 million in Q4FY24. During the quarter, Lupin secured 6 ANDA approvals from the US FDA and launched 3 new products, expanding its portfolio to 161 generic products in the US.

In India, formulation sales reached Rs 1,925.9 crore for Q1 FY25, representing a 20.3 per cent increase from Rs 1,601.5 crore in Q4 FY24, making up 35 per cent of Lupin’s global sales.

Further Global API sales for the quarter stood at Rs 362.2 crore, up 40.3 per cent from Q4FY24, and constituting 7 per cent of Lupin’s global sales. The company allocated Rs 350 crore to research and development (R&D) during the quarter, which is 6.3 per cent of its sales.

The market capitalisation of Lupin is Rs 91,191 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 10:32 AM; the share price of the company was up 5.07 per cent at Rs 2,003.70 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex surged by 1.09 per cent to 79,450 levels.