Home / Markets / News / Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 3-yr high; zooms 121% in 13 months

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 3-yr high; zooms 121% in 13 months

Nazara Technologies share price hits three-year high of ₹1,340, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, hitting its highest level since May 2022

online gaming digital gaming

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Shares of Nazara Technologies (Nazara), a leading diversified gaming and sports media platform, hit a three-year high of ₹1,340 per share, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market.
 
The stock price of the digital entertainment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,325, which it touched on May 23, 2025. It is quoting at its highest level since May 2022.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Nazara Tech share price has outperformed the market by surging 32 per cent as compared to a 3-per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past 13 months, the market price of Nazara Tech shares has more-than-doubled, zooming 121 per cent from a level of ₹607.30 it touched on May 13, 2024. The stock had hit a record high of ₹1,677.20 on October 11, 2021. It had touched an all-time low of ₹481.95 on March 20, 2023.
 
 
At the Closing Bell, Nazara Tech share settled 6 per cent higher at ₹1,321, as compared to 0.70 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes with a combined 6.02 million shares, representing 6.87 per cent of total equity of Nazara, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold nearly 3 million shares between June 2 and June 10

 
According to disclosures made by Nazara Technologies, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, sold 1.74 million shares of Nazara Tech between June 2nd and June 6, 2025.

Post the transaction, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stake in Nazara Tech has reduced from 7.05 per cent to 5.07 per cent. The shares were sold through open market transactions.
 
Further, on June 9, 2025 and June 10, 2025, there was another sale of 1.24 million shares, bringing down the holding estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Nazara Tech to 3.21 million shares i.e. 3.66 per cent of the company's issued and paid share capital, the company said in an exchange filing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 

Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela's stake in Nazara Tech

 
Investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela, also, held more than 1 per cent stake in Nazara Tech. According to the March 2025 quarter shareholding pattern, Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela held 1.25 per cent stake in Nazara.
 

Strong Q4 results

 
In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Nazara Tech posted a revenue of ₹520.2 crore, up 95 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and Ebitda of ₹51.0 crore, a 74 per cent increase. Growth was driven by solid momentum in the core gaming portfolio, particularly Fusebox and Animal Jam, along with improved unit economics in Kiddopia. Margins remained resilient despite elevated user acquisition investments and new IP integrations, Nazara said.
 
The company also operationalised its Centers of Excellence in User Acquisition, Analytics, and AI, embedding crossgroup efficiencies and unlocking organic scale. FY26 is expected to mark a step-change, with rising contribution from high-margin gaming verticals set to further boost profitability and drive global expansion, the company said.
 

Completes acquisition of UK-based Curve Games for ₹247 crore

 
Nazara Tech has acquired Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd, a UK-based publisher known for its PC and console titles, for ₹247 crore. Nazara Tech said the acquisition, as a strategic move, aims to strengthen its foothold in the gaming sector and expand into the $100 billion global PC and console gaming industry.  Curve Games has a significant presence in key markets, including North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.
 
On June 11, 2025, Nazara UK completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the issued share capital of Curve Games, from the seller.
 

About Nazara Technologies

 
Nazara is India's only listed gaming and E-sports company, with majority ownership of several leading gaming and e-sports brands with presence in India, the US, and other global markets. In e-sports, Nazara has India's leading e-sports platform NODWIN Gaming and Sportskeeda/Pro Football Network in the sports media space. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Nazara Technologies Markets The Smart Investor Q4 Results stock market trading

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

