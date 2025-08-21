Is Vedanta stock a BUY or SELL at current price? Here's what chart suggests

Shares of Vedanta are likely to remain on investors' radar in the near-term amid the developments surrounding the company's demerger plan. That apart, the Anil Agarwal-owned mining firm's board is scheduled to meet today, August 27, to consider a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. On Wednesday, Vedanta stock witnessed sharp volatility as it fell up to 3 per cent in intra-day deals after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred the hearing for its demerger into six-listed companies to September 17 after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) objected to the restructuring. The ministry argued that the proposed breakup could impair its ability to recover dues owed under production and revenue-sharing contracts linked to Vedanta's oil and gas business. READ MORE Further, the market regulator - the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a separate warning to the company over compliance lapses. The stock, however, recouped losses towards the close and settled 1 per cent lower at ₹445 levels. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE On the divided front, investors are anticipating another healthy payout. Vedanta paid ₹43.50 per share dividend in FY25, and thus far in FY26 has paid one dividend of ₹7 per share. The record date for the second dividend, which is likely to be announced today, has been set for August 27, 2025.
Vedanta stock price outlook
VedantaCurrent Price: ₹445 Likely Target: ₹550 Upside Potential: 23.6% Support: ₹431; ₹420; ₹402 Resistance: ₹452; ₹470; ₹500; ₹515 Vedanta stock has been trading in a broad range of ₹420 - ₹470 since mid-May 2025. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around the super trend line on the daily chart at ₹452 levels.
The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below this hurdle; above which the stock can potentially jump back towards the higher-end of the existing trading range. On the flip side, failure to overcome the hurdle can push the stock back to ₹420 levels, with interim support visible around ₹431. The longer-term chart suggests that the stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as Vedanta can sustain above ₹402 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹550 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹500 and ₹515 levels.