Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Reliance Industrial Infra gains 3% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Reliance Industrial Infra's consolidated total income fell marginally to ₹18.28 crore from ₹18.43 crore in the year-ago period

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure share price: Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, a Reliance Group company, touched an intraday high of ₹975.05, rising around 3 per cent on the NSE in an otherwise subdued market. At 2 PM, the stock price of Reliance Industrial was quoting higher at ₹962.5, up 1.73 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹946.15. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,176.20 levels, down 35.85 points or 0.14 per cent. 
 
The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1453.38 crore. The stock has recovered around 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹726.45 touched on April 7, 2025. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,395.
 
 
The rise in stock price came after the company reported its numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.   ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17

Reliance Industrial Q1FY26 results

The company's consolidated total income fell marginally to ₹18.28 crore from ₹18.43 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) rose 12.1 per cent to ₹4.37 crore from 3.9 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net profit jumped 6.9 per cent to ₹3.1 crore in the reported quarter from ₹2.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 6.3 per cent to ₹2.56 crore compared to ₹2.41 crore.
 
On a sequential basis, Reliance Industrial's consolidated total income fell 3.5 per cent compared to ₹18.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter. However, its PBDIT rose 21.1 per cent from ₹3.61 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated net profit fell 3.1 per cent from 3.2 crore in Q4FY25. 

About Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Reliance Industrial, a Reliance Group company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up industrial infrastructure. The company is engaged in infrastructure and support services activities, including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services, mainly to Reliance Industries. It also offers related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing. The company has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Sebi

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Share Market

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

Topics : Stock Market Reliance Group Markets Infrastructure stocks Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon