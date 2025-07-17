Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

Sebi looks to extend tenure of derivatives contracts, says official

The surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Sebi to limit the number of contract expiries

Sebi

Sebi's research shows that 91 per cent of individual traders incurred net losses trading in futures and options in FY25.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is looking to improve the quality of the derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of such contracts, an official at the markets regulator said in a speech on Thursday.

"We must look for further ways to further deepen our cash equities markets, even as we look to improve the quality of our derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of the products and solutions on offer," said Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Narayan did not provide details on the possible extension of the tenure of these contracts.

 

The surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Sebi to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive.

Earlier this month, Sebi barred U.S. securities trading company Jane Street from the local market until further orders, and seized $567 million of its funds, saying an investigation found it manipulated stock indexes through positions taken in derivatives.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

US trading firm Jane Street deposits ₹4,844 crore in escrow account

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Jane Street ban threatens 900% rally for Asia's oldest stock exchange

National stock exchange, NSE

Jane Street fallout hits NSE's pre-IPO valuation, sparks market concerns

trading

Traders watch expiry day moves after Sebi ban on Jane Street Group

PremiumJane street stock market

Sebi vs Jane Street: Legal showdown could redefine India's derivatives mkt

"Short-term contracts dominate our equity derivatives volumes," Narayan said.

He said that these contracts detract from capital formation.

Sebi's research shows that 91 per cent of individual traders incurred net losses trading in futures and options in fiscal 2025.

Highlighting the imbalance between cash markets and derivatives, Narayan said that on expiry days, comparable turnover in index options can exceed the cash market by over 350 times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 160 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Share Market

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

stock market trading

₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Markets derivatives trading Returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon