Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Newgen Software stock was quoting at ₹1,043, down 4.43 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,091.4

Share Market

Newgen Software Technologies specialises in software product development

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newgen Software share price today: Shares of software company Newgen Software Technologies fell nearly 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1028 per share on the NSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 1 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹1,043, down 4.43 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,091.4. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,178.4 levels, down 33.35 points or 0.13 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,771.51 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 43 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,798.9 touched on January 15, 2025.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Newgen Software Q1FY26 results

In the June 2025 quarter, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹320.65 crore, down 25 per cent from ₹429.88 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The company's net profit for the period fell 54 per cent to ₹49.72 crore compared to ₹108.33 crore in the previous quarter. 
 
Newgen's revenue from the European business slipped to ₹103.4 crore from ₹138.56 crore in the March quarter. APAC revenue fell 29.6 per cent to ₹49.2 crore from ₹69.9 crore in the previous quarter.
 
On a yearly basis, the company's performance remained muted with marginal growth overall. Revenue from operations rose 1.8 per cent from ₹314.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit increased 4.4 per cent compared to ₹47.56 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 6 per cent to ₹45 crore. Ebitda margins narrowed to 14 per cent to 15 per cent from the year-ago period.   ALSO READ | Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

About Newgen Software

Incorporated in 1992, Newgen Software Technologies specialises in software product development, offering end-to-end solutions that span workflow automation, document management, and imaging. The company's solutions enable document-intensive organisations such as finance and banking, insurance and government departments. It serves business-to-business (B2B) customers across various sectors, including banking, financial services, government, shared services, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and more. It has a presence in around 76 countries, including India, the USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, PSBs drag; metal outperforms

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

stock market trading

₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

ixigo

ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

Topics : Stock Market Newgen Software Technologies Software services Q1 results share market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon