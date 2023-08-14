Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Reliance Jio seems to be ready with its next generation low budget 5G smartphones. Indicating a forthcoming announcement, two Jio smartphones have received certifications from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification confirms compliance with the country’s safety and quality standards.

According to news reports, the stamp of approval by BIS was granted on Friday (August 11) to devices bearing model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1. The new Jio phones would likely feature 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. These are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 system-on-a-chip (SoC).





Also Read: Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours According to media reports, the 2023 Jio 5G smartphones would be powered by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 18W fast wired charging. As for the cameras, the phones may sport dual-camera set-ups on the rear with 13-megapixel main sensor paired with either a macro camera sensor or depth camera sensor. On the front, the phones are likely to sport 8MP camera sensors. The Jio 5G smartphone may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate.

In a previous sighting in December 2022, a Jio phone with model number Jio LS1654QB5 with 4GB Ram and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processors was listed on the CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The phones are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Recently, the company announced 4G phone JioBharat at Rs 999 to target India’s massive and under-penetrated hinterlands. The beta trial for this started on July 7. Through the 4G phones, the company aims to accelerate the migration of 250 million 2G users to internet-enabled phones.

