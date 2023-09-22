close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Sai Silks Rs 1,201-crore IPO subscribed 4.40 times on last day of bidding

The Rs 1,201 crore-initial share sale received bids for 16,94,58,544 shares against 3,84,86,309 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) was subscribed 4.40 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.
The Rs 1,201 crore-initial share sale received bids for 16,94,58,544 shares against 3,84,86,309 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 12.35 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.47 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 88 per cent.
The public issue had a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.70 crore equity shares.
Price range for the offer was Rs 210-222 a share.
The IPO of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) was subscribed 33 per cent on the second day of offer on Thursday.

Also Read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

BSE to discontinue stop loss market orders from Oct 9 to check freak trades

Analysts see $25 bn inflow on Indian G-Secs' inclusion into JP Morgan index

Hudco hits over 5-yr high; stock zooms 95% since April on positive outlook

Bond flows may hit $50 bn if other indexes follow: ICICI bank official

India's inclusion in EM bond index can spark higher FX volatility: Bankers

On Monday, Sai Silks said it has raised over Rs 360 crore from anchor investors.
The Hyderabad-based company was founded by Prasad Chalavadi, a techie turned entrepreneur in 2005.
It has four store formats -- Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall.
As of July 31, 2023, the company had a network of 54 stores in four major south Indian states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, HDFC Bank and Nuvama Wealth Management were the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Apparel

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon