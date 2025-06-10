Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Samay Project Services has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share

initial public offering, IPO

Samay Project Services is set to launch its initial public offering on June 16, 2025

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samay Project Services IPO: Samay Project Services, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 16, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹14.69 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 4.32 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Here are the key details of Samay Project Services IPO:

Samay Project Services IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Samay Project Services IPO in the range of ₹32-34 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,72,000 for two lots.
 

Samay Project Services IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Samay Project Services are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025. 

Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Samay Project Services IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹12 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Samay Project Services  

Samay Project Services is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement and construction services providing specialised services in design, engineering supply, fabrication, erection and commissioning of balance of plant systems in various industries. The company deals in EPC projects which consist of Piping Systems, Tanks and vessels and fabricated structures; and fire protection and detection systems/firefighting systems.

Samay Project Services financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹37.14 crore, down 8.8 per cent from ₹40.74 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.19 crore, down around 9.14 per cent from 4.61 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

Rapido News

What does Rapido's foray into food delivery mean for Zomato and Swiggy?

Upcoming IPO

Kent RO, 3 others get Sebi nod for IPOs: Here's all you need to know

Mutual Funds

Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

PremiumGrasim Industries

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on Grasim Industries in the medium-term?

pharma medicine drugs

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 75% from March low

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon