Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:32 PM IST
Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 75% from March low

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 75% from March low

Shares of OneSource Specialty Pharma hit a new high of ₹2,031.45 in Tuesday's intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market and rallied 28% in the past month

pharma medicine drugs

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma today: Shares of OneSource Specialty Pharma hit a new high of ₹2,031.45, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. At 01:49 PM, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 82,455.
 
In the past month, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has surged 28 per cent. It has bounced back 75 per cent from its March low price of ₹1,163.05 on the BSE.

OneSource's Bangalore unit received VAI classification from USFDA

OneSource Specialty Pharma today announced that its flagship facility in Bangalore received a "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI) classification from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), confirming its continued compliance.
 
 
Following an inspection of the company's flagship facility from March 20 to March 28, 2025, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with four observations. Based on the company's comprehensive response and commitments, the agency has classified the inspection outcome as VAI, officially closing the inspection, the company said in its exchange filing.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Today

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1% stake in OneSource

Ace Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.5 million equity shares representing a 1.31 per cent stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma at the end of the March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds stakes in Indo Count Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, BSE and PTC Industries.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale

The Positive Outlook reflects Ind-Ra's expectation that OneSource Specialty Pharma would continue to report healthy revenue/Ebitda in its softgel capsules (SGC)/injectable business (financials available only from Q3FY25 onwards) and the improved visibility on the commercialisation of its Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) contracts. 
 
The drug device combination (DDC) segment is likely to register moderate growth in FY26, supported by a strong pipeline of master service agreement (MSA) contracts and the initiation of commercial supply agreement (CSA) revenues.
 
Despite OneSource Specialty Pharma’s capex plans for capacity enhancement, Ind-Ra expects the credit metrics to remain healthy in the near-to-medium term, aided by long-term contracts for the supply of GLP-1 products to its global clients. Ind-Ra said it will monitor OneSource Specialty Pharma’s evolving revenue profile, product concentration risk and price volatility, which could have a bearing on its business profile in the medium-to-long term. Ind-Ra will also monitor the outcome of the arbitration in lieu of contingent liabilities of ₹1,000 crore on the books and its impact on the credit metrics, if any.  

About OneSource Specialty Pharma

OneSource Specialty Pharma is a pure-play speciality pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The company focuses on the development and manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical products, including biologics, drug-device combinations, sterile injectables, and oral technologies (soft gelatin capsules). 
 
Until FYE24, OneSource Specialty Pharma had capabilities in biologics and drug-device combination (DDC) products. In FY25, Strides Pharma Science's softgels business and Steriscience Pharma Pvt Ltd's injectables business was merged with OneSource Specialty Pharma, thereby augmenting OneSource Specialty Pharma’s scale of operations.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

