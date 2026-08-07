Samvardhana Motherson rallies 6%, hits new high post Q1 results

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) share price movement

Share price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) hit a new high of ₹163.70, rallying 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after reporting a steady performance for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

In the past month, the stock price of the auto components & equipment company surged 16 per cent, compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

At 09:34 AM, SAMIL quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹161.45, as against a 0.35 per cent decline in the benchmark index. A combined 12.02 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson (SAMIL) – Q1 results

SAMIL’s consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at ₹35,244 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company said its highest-ever quarterly revenue was driven by healthy performance across businesses.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at ₹3,096 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 8.8 per cent (down ~230 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)). Profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled at ₹1,032 crore (base quarter has exceptional impact) tracking higher topline growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The company operationalised 3 plants during the quarter while 13 plants are at different stages of completion coming onstream during FY27. The company gave a capex guidance of ₹6,000 crore for FY27.

Despite input cost inflation and an evolving geopolitical environment, disciplined execution and cost optimisation drove resilient profitability, the management said. “Our balance sheet remains a core strength, with leverage at its lowest-ever level, even as we invest in organic growth, positioning us well to pursue strategic acquisitions in an increasingly dynamic global landscape,” the management added.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Backed by a robust order book, the management said they remain confident in delivering sustainable long-term growth and value for stakeholders.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on SAMIL

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect SAMIL to continue to outperform global automobile sales, fueled by rising premiumization and electric vehicle (EV) transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and successful integration of recent acquisitions. Further, the current adverse global macro is likely to lead to industry consolidation, with players like SAMIL likely to emerge as key beneficiaries in the long run. Given the long-term growth opportunities, the brokerage firm reiterated a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹178, based on 24x FY28E EPS. ====================================================

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