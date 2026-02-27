Sarda Energy shares rally 8% as SC clears acquisition of SKS Power

Sarda Energy & Minerals share price today

Sarda Energy & Minerals share price jumped over 8 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court cleared the path for the acquisition of SKS Power Generation. The scrip rose to an intraday high of ₹561, the highest level since October 30, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:25 PM, the Sarda Energy & Minerals shares were trading 6.07 per cent higher at ₹550.80 apiece, as compared to a 0.71 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

So far, around 5.2 million shares of the company changed hands at an average traded price of ₹550.05 on the NSE, as against the previous session's total trade volume of 0.3 million shares. The company had a market cap of ₹19,391.54 crore.

Why did Sarda Energy & Minerals share price rise today?

A strong buying interest emerged in the counter after the Supreme Court struck down all legal obstacles against its takeover of SKS Power Generation. The apex court dismissed appeals of unsuccessful resolution applicants against approval for the company’s resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to acquire the power generator located in Chhattisgarh under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), according to an exchange filing.

More details about the Supreme Court’s order are awaited, Sarda Energy & Minerals said in the exchange filing.

In August 2024, Torrent Power reached out to the NCLAT with an appeal against Sarda Energy & Minerals winning the SKS Power Generation acquisition. They had labelled the selection process as discriminatory and argued that their bid offered the highest immediate cash payment, as per the PTI report. Jindal Power, and Singapore-based Vantage Point Asset Management also appealed against the company's winning.

Technical view

"Today's breakout paves the way for a rally towards ₹590–₹600 levels in the near term," the analyst said . With today's gains, Sarda Energy and Minerals shares have outperformed the Nifty50 index in February. The scrip has gained 15.5 per cent, as compared to a 0.68 per cent rise in the frontline NSE Nifty index in the period. Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market, said that Sarda Energy & Minerals has been trading in a range of ₹450–540 levels for nearly five months. Today, it registered a bullish breakout from this range, with significantly higher volumes."Today's breakout paves the way for a rally towards ₹590–₹600 levels in the near term," the analyst said .

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.