Saturday blues: Exchanges see 30% drop in trading volumes, shows data

Market players said muted participation from institutional investors weighed on the activity, with several counters logging muted volumes

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Trading volumes on the bourses were down by 30 per cent on Saturday as exchanges tried to squeeze in the full session to 
make up for the special holiday declared on Monday on account of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The combined turnover (NSE and BSE) for the cash segment stood at Rs 84,574 crore, 28 per cent lower than the average daily turnover (ADTV) of Rs 1.17 trillion recorded for this month.

The equity derivatives volumes stood at Rs 303 trillion (notional turnover) versus this month’s average of Rs 456 trillion.

Market players said tepid participation from institutional investors weighed

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

