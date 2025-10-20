Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI, Airtel, Bajaj twins among 5 Sensex stocks hit all-time highs on Monday

SBI, Airtel, Bajaj twins among 5 Sensex stocks hit all-time highs on Monday

SBI hit an all-time high of ₹913.40, as the stock rallied 3% on the BSE in intra-day trade, surpassing its previous high of ₹912.10 touched on June 6, 2024.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share price of public sector bank (PSB) major State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj twins- Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, telecom services providers Bharti Airtel and private sector giant HDFC Bank from the BSE Sensex hit their respective new highs in Monday’s intra-day trade amid a strong rally in the equity market.
 
Among individual stocks, SBI hit an all-time high of ₹913.40, as the stock rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of SBI surpassed its previous high of ₹912.10, which it had hit on June 6, 2024. 
 
Shares of Bajaj Finserv hit a record high of ₹2,147.25, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day deals. The stock price of the Bajaj Group holding company surpassed its earlier high of ₹2,134.45 touched on April 24, 2025. Bajaj Finance hit a new high of ₹1,086.25, up 1.5 per cent in intra-day trades.
 
 
Shares of Bharti Airtel (₹2,055.50) and HDFC Bank (₹1,020) up 2 per cent each in intra-day trade, surpassed their previous highs of ₹2,045.50 and ₹1,018.15 recorded on July 2 and July 30, respectively.
 
Bajaj Finance is one of India’s largest and well-diversified NBFC. The company provides loans for two wheelers, consumer durables, housing, SME & MSME businesses etc. Bajaj Finance has an asset under management (AUM) of ~₹4.41 trillion as of June 2025, and continues to be the largest consumer durables lender in India.

The rate rationalisation marks a structural positive for the consumption sector. Among the key drivers on the demand side, household consumption is expected to remain robust aided by the tax relief in the Union Budget 2025-26.
 
The combination of income-tax relief in the Union Budget for FY26, rate cuts leading to lower Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), and a moderation in food inflation is expected to boost household disposable incomes and urban consumption in FY26.
 
According to media sources, Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, expects record-breaking Dhanteras sales of around 51,000 units over the two-day festive period, surpassing last year’s 41,500 units, driven by strong festive demand and the positive impact of GST 2.0-driven price cuts. The company’s showrooms operated late into the night to meet deliveries, despite some customers deferring purchases to Sunday due to traditional beliefs. 
 
Hyundai Motor India also reported about 14,000 deliveries, registering over 20 per cent year-on-year growth, reflecting strong consumer sentiment and continued enthusiasm in the passenger vehicle market this festive season.
 
Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities believe that the Indian equity markets are well-positioned to deliver stronger returns, supported by several key tailwinds like a substantial ₹12 trillion tax-free budgetary push, coupled with the anticipated GST 2.0 reforms, is expected to revive consumption and accelerate corporate earnings growth particularly the double-digit growth that has been missing over the past 2–3 quarters. In additional to the above, a likely strategic trade deal between the US and India could open new export avenues and enhance bilateral cooperation, Tapse said.
 
Samvat 2082, Prashanth Tapse believes the year will be marked by strong earnings growth across selective sectors like Auto & Auto ancillaries, PSU banks, NBFCs. Going forward, the brokerage firm expects the market leaders in these sectors to emerge as the top winners, driven by earnings visibility, structural tailwinds, and favorable policy support.
 
According to analysts at Axis Securities, telecom players, i.e., Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, continue to gain market share on the back of higher customer stickiness, improving financial performance, and favourable market conditions. 
 
Bharti Airtel continues to outperform, and valuations have re-rated (~12x FY27E EV/EBITDA for India business). Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes regular tariff hike (beyond FY27) remain the key for further re-rating of the stock. The brokerage firm reiterated its BUY rating on the stock with SoTP-based revised target price of ₹2,285.
 

Topics : The Smart Investor SBI stock stock market trading Market trends Bajaj Finserv HDFC Bank shares

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

