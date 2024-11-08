Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Q2 results: Profit soars 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore; stock falls 2.5%

SBI Q2 results: Profit soars 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore; stock falls 2.5%

SBI Q2 results: BI share price fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 836 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Photo: Shutterstock

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Q2 results: India's biggest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in standalone net profit at Rs 18,331.4 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY25). The number beat Street estimates by a wide margin, which had estimated a net profit rise of 10-17 per cent Y-o-Y. 
In the September quarter of the previous year (Q2 FY24), SBI had reported a net profit of Rs 14,33.03 crore. Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, SBI's Q2 profit rose 7.6 per cent from Rs 17,035.16 crore.  
Operationally, SBI's net interest income, which is the income from interest earned less expended, came in at Rs 41,620 crore for the quarter under review, as against a NII of Rs 39,500 crore in Q2 FY24, clocking a Y-o-Y growth of 5.3 per cent. Over the April - June quarter of the current year (Q1 FY25), the NII was nearly unchanged versus Rs 41,125.5 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). 
 
On the bourses, SBI share price fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 836 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 119 points or 0.15 per cent at 2:00 PM.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock has zoomed 44% in 2 days; doubled within 3 months

Cheaper Chinese import continues to affect the domestic industry in the truck and bus radial segment

MRF shares drop: Take U-turn after reporting 20% fall in net profits for Q2

Wipro

IT shares buck trend; Wipro, Infy, TechM gain 2%; Coforge hits new high

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2 results preview: Profit may rise upto 17%, provisions could shoot up

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Inox India jumps 7% after winning big contract from UK's Highview Power

Topics : Buzzing stocks sbi Markets Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon