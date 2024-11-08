SBI Q2 results: Profit soars 28% YoY to Rs 18,331 crore; stock falls 2.5%

SBI Q2 results: India's biggest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in standalone net profit at Rs 18,331.4 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY25). The number beat Street estimates by a wide margin, which had estimated a net profit rise of 10-17 per cent Y-o-Y.
In the September quarter of the previous year (Q2 FY24), SBI had reported a net profit of Rs 14,33.03 crore. Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, SBI's Q2 profit rose 7.6 per cent from Rs 17,035.16 crore.
Operationally, SBI's net interest income, which is the income from interest earned less expended, came in at Rs 41,620 crore for the quarter under review, as against a NII of Rs 39,500 crore in Q2 FY24, clocking a Y-o-Y growth of 5.3 per cent. Over the April - June quarter of the current year (Q1 FY25), the NII was nearly unchanged versus Rs 41,125.5 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
On the bourses, SBI share price fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 836 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 119 points or 0.15 per cent at 2:00 PM.