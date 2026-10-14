Flexibility for AIFs is not relaxation but more responsibility: Sebi WTM

Regulatory flexibility for alternative investment funds (AIFs) should be seen as a transfer of greater responsibility to the industry, rather than merely a relaxation, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Sandip Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit on alternative investments, Pradhan said regulation would increasingly have to be data-driven and risk-based.

“Today the challenge is more nuanced. On one hand the industry is seeking greater flexibility whether in relation to investment structure, co-investment, leverage, government surrounding or differentiated rights for sophisticated investors, on the other hand, increasing size and interconnectedness of private market requires us to pay greater attention to governance, conflict of interest, valuation transparency and investor protection. Hence we need to strike the balance,” he added.

Pradhan outlined three themes for the sector — proportionate regulation, better data and risk-based supervision, and stronger governance.

On governance, he said investment committees, compliance officers, trustees and senior management must ensure that the flexibility available to the industry is used responsibly.

He urged the industry to come forward with “rigorous, data-backed” proposals, saying a responsive regulatory regime could only be co-created through mature and proactive submissions.

Pradhan said a circular on the approved changes to the accreditation framework would be issued soon.

The number of accredited investors currently stands at about 2,000, against roughly 100,000 AIF investors, he said.

The changes could potentially increase the accredited investor pool to about 400,000, Pradhan added.