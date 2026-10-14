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Home / Markets / News / Sebi confirms Rajesh Exports curbs, flags incomplete information in probe

Sebi confirms Rajesh Exports curbs, flags incomplete information in probe

Rajesh Mehta remains barred from dealing in Rajesh Exports securities as Sebi examines financial disclosures, subsidiary consolidation and alleged related-party fund routing.

SEBI

Sebi has upheld its interim restrictions on Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta, citing unresolved concerns over financial disclosures, overseas subsidiary consolidation and alleged related-party transactions (Photo: Reuters)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday confirmed its interim directions against Rajesh Exports and its chairman Rajesh Mehta, citing pending concerns over the company’s financial disclosures, consolidation of overseas subsidiaries and alleged routing of funds through related parties.
 
The regulator has also flagged several instances where information sought during its investigation remains outstanding or was submitted incompletely.
 
Under the confirmatory order dated October 14, Mehta will continue to be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the company’s securities, directly or indirectly, until further orders.
 
“The material placed on record does not, at this stage, sufficiently eliminate the concerns which formed the basis of the Interim Order. The continuation of the directions is also proportionate to the nature of the concerns presently under investigation,” the order noted.
 
 
Among the findings detailed in the order, Sebi noted that the difference between Rajesh Exports’ consolidated revenue of Rs 15.45 trillion and Valcambi SA’s standalone revenue of Rs 3,027.38 crore over the five-year period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 was about 99 per cent.

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The regulator said the company had not produced a satisfactory reconciliation of the figures, and differences in reporting periods could not explain the disparity.
 
Sebi also questioned a document submitted by the company to support its claim that Mehta acted as a conduit for commodity trades on its behalf.
 
The document, titled “Agreement for nominee facilitation of MCX trading and banking transactions”, was signed on behalf of the company by managing director Prashant Mehta.
 
However, Sebi said it had received communications in which Prashant Mehta denied signing the document, including a statement shared by the Enforcement Directorate.
 
The regulator said the document’s authenticity required further examination and noted that no board authorisation or explanation for the absence of related-party disclosures had been furnished.
 
The order also reiterated concerns over the company’s disclosure of Rs 1,035.27 crore as investment in gold mines in Africa, which Sebi said remained unsubstantiated by supporting documents.
 
The market regulator added that several information requests were either partially fulfilled or remained pending, including those for import-export invoice adjustments and supporting correspondence, and details of transactions between Mehta and counterparties, among others.

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Topics : SEBI Enforcement Directorate Disclosures Market news Sebi norms

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 7:22 PM IST