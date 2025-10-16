Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi aims to boost institutional participation in commodity markets

Sebi aims to boost institutional participation in commodity markets

The regulator had said in August it was also considering extending equity derivatives contract tenures and limiting who can trade

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

"We are looking to enhance institutional participation to make this market more attractive for hedging," Pandey said during a speech at the Bloomberg Forum for Investment Management. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator aims to boost institutional participation in the country's agriculture and non-agriculture commodity markets to make them more attractive for hedging, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

"We are looking to enhance institutional participation to make this market more attractive for hedging," Pandey said during a speech at the Bloomberg Forum for Investment Management.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has been looking to strengthen the country's commodities markets and had said it will engage with the government on permitting banks, and pension funds to trade commodities.

"Deepening our cash equities market and improving the derivatives market is a high priority for us," Pandey said during the event, according to a statement from SEBI.

 

The regulator had said in August it was also considering extending equity derivatives contract tenures and limiting who can trade.

It is looking to improve the quality of the derivatives market by extending the tenure and maturity of such contracts, whole-time member Ananth Narayan said in July.

The regulator is also exploring bond derivatives to make the corporate bond market more accessible, Pandey said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

I-bankers light up Diwali with ₹600 cr payday in October IPO rushpremium

Groww

IPO-bound Groww launches commodities trading services on platform

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Persistent's premium valuations hinge on sustaining growth momentumpremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends near 1-month high amid weak dollar; closes at 87.82/$

Sensex

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 862 pts; Nifty at 25,585; RIL, bank shares lead

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Market news Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon