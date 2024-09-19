Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi amends rules to streamline public issuance of debt securities

Sebi amends rules to streamline public issuance of debt securities

Sebi has simplified disclosure requirements for non-convertible securities in the offer documents

SEBI

Sebi: Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has amended rules to streamline the process for public issuance of debt securities aimed at providing faster access to funds for such issuers.
Under the amended rules, Sebi has reduced the period for seeking public comments on the draft offer documents from 7 working days to 1 day for issuers whose specified securities are already listed and 5 days for other issuers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The issuers whose specified securities are listed on a recognised stock exchange having nationwide trading terminals shall post the draft offer document filed with stock exchange(s) for one day immediately after the date of filing the draft offer document with stock exchange(s)," the regulator said in a notification.
 
Also, the minimum subscription period has been cut from 3 to 2 working days. Further, in case of revision in the price band or yield, the bidding period disclosed in the offer documents, can be extended by one working day instead of three working days.
The new rules are aimed at facilitating ease of doing business and providing flexibility to issuers.
Additionally, Sebi has provided flexibility to issuers by providing discretion to them with regard to advertisement of public issues through electronic modes subject to a window advertisement (containing a QR Code and Link to full advertisement) in newspapers.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Highlights, Sept 19: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high after US Fed announces rate cut

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

PN Gadgil loses luster after solid debut; stock down 17% from record high

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Vodafone Idea shares tank 20%, Indus Towers 14% after SC rejects AGR plea

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly high after Rs 3000 crore QIP oversubscribed

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

MTNL shares drop 5% after PNB downgrades co's loan account to NPA

Further, Sebi has simplified disclosure requirements for non-convertible securities in the offer documents. It has removed the requirement for PAN and personal address disclosure of promoters in offer documents.
The regulator clarified the key operational and financial parameters will be disclosed in line with financial information requirements.
To give this effect, Sebi's issue and listing of non-convertible securities rules have been amended on September 17 that became effective from the same day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

REAL ESTATE

Sebi remains bullish on Reit market in India, says WTM Ashwani Bhatia

ipo market listing share market

Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE defers IT services firm Trafiksol's IPO after investors' concern

IPO

Dental products firm Laxmi Dental files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

solar energy, solar, solar panel

PMEA Solar submits papers to Sebi for Rs 600 cr IPO; 11.2 mn shares on sale

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Securities and Exchange Board of India Debt securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon