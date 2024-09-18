Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi expects Reits' AUM to surge, driven by reforms and transparency

Sebi expects Reits' AUM to surge, driven by reforms and transparency

Benchmarking will bring accuracy, efficiency, and more customers into the Reits fold, says WTM Ashwani Bhatia

REAL ESTATE

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) expects the assets under management (AUM) of real estate investment trusts (Reits) to surge manifold in the coming years, underpinned by regulatory reforms, transparency in valuations, and enhanced performance metrics, whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said on Wednesday.

“REITs in India have seen remarkable growth. We have seen a vibrant industry unfold before our eyes. The total AUM of Reits currently stands at an impressive Rs 1.4 trillion, but there is potential for much more. Sebi has taken several measures to boost investor confidence, ease capital raising, and further refine the primary market framework to allow investors to be part of the decision-making process,” said Bhatia.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Bhatia was speaking at the launch of Data Benchmarking Institutions (DBIs) by the Indian Reits Association (IRA). These platforms—managed by financial firms CareEdge, CAMS, and KFintech—will provide investors with comparative analysis and information on the performance, valuation standards, and disclosures of Indian REITs.

The Sebi official said that the benchmarking will bring about accuracy, efficiency, and attract more customers into the Reits fold.

At present, there are four publicly listed REITs in India, with the first listing in 2019. The market regulator has also opened the doors for fractional ownership platforms in real estate to register as small and medium REITs.

“DBI will help investors understand the valuations of REIT assets, the impact of various assumptions, and the risks and rewards associated. This will bring a lot of transparency and help dispel any noise around Reits,” added Bhatia.

More From This Section

PremiumStock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Higher scrutiny ahead for IPO-bound SMEs as exchanges tighten vigilance

ibc

Quantum Mutual Fund moves NCLAT against delisting of ICICI Securities

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Market Highlights, Sept 18: Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs, end in red ahead of Fed outcome

jewellery, Jewellers

Motisons up 12% ahead of board meet for stock split; zooms 101% in 31 days

Pharma stocks

Aurobindo Pharma arm receives EIR from USFDA for Andhra Unit; stock down 2%


“Reits will lead to the financialisation of assets. It also takes risks away from the banking system and makes investments in the markets more transparent,” said Bhatia.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE defers IT services firm Trafiksol's IPO after investors' concern

IPO

Dental products firm Laxmi Dental files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

solar energy, solar, solar panel

PMEA Solar submits papers to Sebi for Rs 600 cr IPO; 11.2 mn shares on sale

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buchs' answers raise more questions, certain 'facts' not contradicted: Cong

Topics : SEBI REITs Real Estate stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon