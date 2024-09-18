Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Quality Power files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

As part of the OFS, promoter Chitra Pandyan will offload the shares of the IPO-bound company

ipo market listing share market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, an energy transmission equipment and power technologies company, has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds through a initial public offering.
The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.2 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Monday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As part of the OFS, promoter Chitra Pandyan will offload the shares of the IPO-bound company.
The Pandyan family holds 100 per cent stake in Sangli-based Quality Power.
 
Proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for the acquisition of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt Ltd, funding capital expenditure requirements for purchasing plant and machinery.
Besides, the company will also use the funds for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Arkade Developers IPO gets subscribed 16.20 times on Day 2 of bidding

ipo market listing share market

Northern Arc Capital IPO got subscribed 9.98 times on Day 2 of offer

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHF) made a robust trading debut on Monday, skyrocketing 2.4 times and adding Rs 79,000 crore to its market value.

Bajaj Housing Finance surges 2.4x on debut, adds Rs 79K cr in market value

IPO

Western Carriers IPO gets subscribed 4.83 times on Day 2 of subscription

ipo

Northern Arc Capital IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, 2.86x oversubscribed

Quality Power is engaged in critical energy transition equipment up to 765kv and power technologies and provides high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for electrical grid connectivity and energy transition.
The company specialises in the provision of power products and solutions across power generation, transmission, distribution, and automation sectors.
As per a report by Care Ratings, Quality Power is among the few global manufacturers of critical high-voltage equipment for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and flexible AC transmission systems networks.
These equipment and networks form critical components for energy transition from renewable sources to traditional power grids.
The company's revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 reported at Rs 300 crore and its profit stood at Rs 55.5 crore.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager and Link Intime India is the registraar to the IPO.
The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE defers IT services firm Trafiksol's IPO after investors' concern

IPO

Dental products firm Laxmi Dental files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

solar energy, solar, solar panel

PMEA Solar submits papers to Sebi for Rs 600 cr IPO; 11.2 mn shares on sale

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buchs' answers raise more questions, certain 'facts' not contradicted: Cong

SEBI

Employee discontent: Sebi withdraws statement, says addressing concerns

Topics : SEBI IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon